Why vaccine passports are ‘inevitable’ in Australia

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
The United Kingdom will mandate vaccine passports, meaning people will only be able to access travel and enter certain venues if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Tom Elliott says it’s “inevitable” to happen here.

Dr Ted Dunstone, a world-renowned biometric and identity expert, agrees.

“I do think there is going to be a period of time where it’s almost inevitable that people that are vaccinated will have rights that those who are unwillingly to get vaccinated don’t have,” he said on 3AW Drive.

