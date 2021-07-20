Why vaccine passports are ‘inevitable’ in Australia

The United Kingdom will mandate vaccine passports, meaning people will only be able to access travel and enter certain venues if they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

And Tom Elliott says it’s “inevitable” to happen here.

Dr Ted Dunstone, a world-renowned biometric and identity expert, agrees.

“I do think there is going to be a period of time where it’s almost inevitable that people that are vaccinated will have rights that those who are unwillingly to get vaccinated don’t have,” he said on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock