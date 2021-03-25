3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Why Victoria has an ‘obligation’..

Why Victoria has an ‘obligation’ to resume hotel quarantine

1 min ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Why Victoria has an ‘obligation’ to resume hotel quarantine

Victoria’s COVID-19 quarantine commissioner says three key factors should give Victorians confidence hotel quarantine will be “as safe as it can be” when it resumes next month.

But she admits it’ll never be a “no risk” program.

Emma Cassar told Tom Elliott the ventilation review, vaccinations and N95 face masks would be key differences this time around.

Victoria will restart its hotel quarantine program on April 8, initially bringing in 800 international arrivals per week.

Tom Elliott says Victoria shouldn’t take the risk, given its checkered history with hotel quarantine.

But Emma Cassar said it wasn’t that simple.

“I think if you had family members or friends overseas who are Victorians … we absolutely have an obligation to bring them home,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Luis Ascui/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332