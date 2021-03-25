Why Victoria has an ‘obligation’ to resume hotel quarantine

Victoria’s COVID-19 quarantine commissioner says three key factors should give Victorians confidence hotel quarantine will be “as safe as it can be” when it resumes next month.

But she admits it’ll never be a “no risk” program.

Emma Cassar told Tom Elliott the ventilation review, vaccinations and N95 face masks would be key differences this time around.

Victoria will restart its hotel quarantine program on April 8, initially bringing in 800 international arrivals per week.

Tom Elliott says Victoria shouldn’t take the risk, given its checkered history with hotel quarantine.

But Emma Cassar said it wasn’t that simple.

“I think if you had family members or friends overseas who are Victorians … we absolutely have an obligation to bring them home,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Luis Ascui/Getty Images)