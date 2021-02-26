Why Victorians are being asked to ‘re-do’ Valentine’s Day this Sunday

With COVID-19 restrictions easing, Victorians are being urged to celebrate Valentine’s Day this Sunday to support businesses who were blindsided by the sudden five-day lockdown earlier this month.

Paul Guerra, CEO of Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told 3AW Breakfast many businesses desperately needed the cash injection they missed out on.

“I’ve had a number of my mates grumble and say they ‘got away with it’ but we are saying we missed out, so let’s do the right thing,” he said.

“Take your loved one out to your favourite restaurant, buy some flowers, chocolate or champagne and have the Valentine’s Day we didn’t have.”

