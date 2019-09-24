Willie Rioli faces fresh ASADA allegation after positive test following finals win

Willie Rioli tested positive for cannabis after West Coast’s elimination final win over Essendon.

It comes following allegations from ASADA that he tampered with a test on August 20, two days after the Eagles’ narrow loss to Richmond.

West Coast confirmed on Tuesday that Rioli had tested positive for a metabolite of cannabis.

That sample was taken on September 5.

“As stipulated two weeks ago, the club’s primary concern remains the health and wellbeing of Willie,” the Eagles said in a statement.

“We will continue to support him through this particularly challenging time to assist him while this ongoing investigation runs its course.

“The club will respect the process of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case and will co-operate fully with it.

“We expect that these processes will take some months to complete and the club will not be in a position to make further comment until such completion.”

3AW Football’s Tom Morris said Rioli would remain provisionally suspended while both investigations took place.

But due to a technicality in how the events unfolded, Morris explained that any penalties Rioli received would be served at the same time.

“The final penalty, the final ban that he cops, will be the most severe penalty of the two,” Morris said.

“If he cops two years for one (offence) and three for the other, he won’t get five – he’ll get three.”

