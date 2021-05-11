3AW
Willie Rioli now facing drug charges in the Northern Territory

6 hours ago
3AW Football
Suspended West Coast forward Willie Rioli has been charged with drug possession after he was allegedly found with cannabis at Darwin Airport.

Three months before the forward was due to return to football, Rioli is now due to face court on drug offences in the Northern Territory.

Local police say the 25-year-old was screened for drugs at Darwin Airport last month and a drug detection dog allegedly found 25 grams of cannabis.

He is due to appear in court on May 12.

Rioli has been charged with possessing a dangerous drug, less than a trafficable amount, in a public place.

He was scheduled to resume training with the Eagles on June 20 after serving a suspension for attempting to mislead drug testers in the AFL.

The Eagles have since released the following statement:

The West Coast Eagles Football Club is aware that Willie Rioli will face court tomorrow in Darwin.

As this is a legal matter before the courts the club will not make any official statement at this time. The club will support Willie through this process.

131332