Women’s footy trailblazer backs ‘AFLM’ push

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Football Featured

The AFL has sought to shut down suggestions it will be changing the name of the men’s league to AFLM any time soon.

But women’s footy trailblazer Susan Alberti says it’s a “very good idea” that she supports.

AFL footy operations boss Steve Hocking sparked fierce debate after he suggested the league was open to the idea.

But the league said on Tuesday there were “no plans” to change the AFL to AFLM.

Susan Alberti, former vice president of the Western Bulldogs, told Tom Elliott there was “no reason why we can’t have the conversation” about changing it, given the women’s league is called AFLW.

“I support it,” she said on 3AW Drive.

“I think it’s a good idea, a good suggestion.”

