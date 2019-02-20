3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Woolworths sales up but warns of subdued consumer sentiment

2 hours ago
Ross Greenwood
Brad BanducciWoolworths

Woolworths has posted positive interim profits to beat Coles but is warning of subdued consumer sentiment.

Woolworths reported $979 million in interim profits, with sales up nearly 2.3% to over $30 billion.

Despite the strong results the company’s chief executive Brad Banducci tells Ross Greenwood “it was a challenging half and we called it out in the headline”.

“What was pleasing was record customer scores… good transaction and traffic growth…

“And good sales growth backed up by market share growth across the board.

“But the overall profit performance wasn’t in line with the expectations we had,” says Mr McCormack.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Ross Greenwood
AustraliaBusinessFoodMoney
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332