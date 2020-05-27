Worker at Melbourne hotel used to quarantine travellers tests positive to COVID-19

A worker at a Melbourne hotel which is housing returned travellers in quarantine has tested positive to coronavirus.

The staff member at Rydges on Swanston is one of the eight people to test positive to the virus in Victoria in the past day.

The hotel is not currently open to the public, as it is housing returned travellers completing their mandatory two weeks in quarantine.

Nine News reporter Steph Anderson said it’s the first case of a worker at a Melbourne quarantine hotel testing positive.

“As far as I’m aware this is the firs time we have heard of a staff member in any of those hotels … testing positive,” she told Alicia Loxley, filling in for Dee Dee.

The health department says all household contacts of the worker have been contacted and placed in quarantine, and the “relevant parts” of the hotel are being cleaned.

(Image: Google Maps)