‘Worst kept secret in town’: Lawyer X’s identity to be revealed at 4.15pm today

The identity of Lawyer X or Informant 3838 is set to be finally revealed today at 4.15pm, after a decision to allow her name and photo to be published was made by the Court of Appeal.

“It’s one of the worst kept secrets in town,” Neil Mitchell said.

Herald Sun editor Damon Johnston told Neil after years and millions of dollars spent trying to suppress the story, when the minute ticks over to 4.15pm the newspaper will finally reveal all.

“We believe it’s at least $5 million of taxpayers’ funds have been blown by Victoria Police over the past five years,” he said.

“It has cost us an enormous amount of money on our legal bills (to fight it).

“We’ve had a brilliant QC working for us, he’s earned his money.

“But there was an important principal of journalism here and important principal of the public’s right to know.

“The police ran this through the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal, the High Court, back to the Court of Appeal and they lost on every occasion, they’re zip and four.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

“She’s a member of a very prominent family,” Neil said.

“They’ve (the Herald Sun) run a superb campaign here, a very dogged, determined and responsible campaign, I think.”