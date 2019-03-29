Worst news confirmed for Collingwood defender Lynden Dunn

Scans have confirmed Collingwood defender Lynden Dunn’s season is over before it started.

Dunn requires more knee surgery after rupturing his ACL in his comeback match in a VFL practice match yesterday afternoon.

It was his first game since injuring the same knee against Gold Coast in Round 15 last year.

“We’re very disappointed for Lynden, who has been so meticulous in his approach to his rehabilitation and training since his first ACL injury last year,” football head Geoff Walsh said in a statement.

“Lynden will have surgery next week and begin the recovery process with the entire Collingwood family behind him.

“To be at the AFL match afterwards, supporting his teammates, is an insight into the leader and clubman Lynden is.

“We know he’ll continue to be part of our journey in 2019.”

Dunn, who played a key on-field role in Collingwood’s resurgence last year before injuring himself, signed a new one-year contract in October.