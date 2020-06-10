3AW
YES / NO, RICHO!? Matthew Richardson answers 25 burning questions!

5 hours ago
Sportsday
Football Featured

Matthew Richardson has answered more than two dozen of footy’s most burning questions on Sportsday!

His fastest answer came when asked about whether the AFL should play this year’s grand final on a Sunday to avoid a clash with the spring racing carnival.

“No,” he said, favouring the traditional Saturday slot.

There were several divisive subjects on the agenda, which split opinion with Gerard Healy and Sam McClure.

And they weren’t only footy-related!

Click PLAY below to hear this week’s edition of Yes / No, Richo!?

Sportsday
FootballNewsSports
