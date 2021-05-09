3AW
‘You can wear what you like’: Ken Hinkley on prison bar jumper

5 hours ago
3AW Football
Article image for ‘You can wear what you like’: Ken Hinkley on prison bar jumper

Port Adelaide defeated Adelaide on Saturday night by 49 points.

After the win, Port players wore their forbidden black-and-white heritage jumper to sing the team song.

Port Adelaide senior coach, Ken Hinkley, told Sunday Sport there weren’t any discussions with the AFL that the team was going to wear the jumpers after the game.

“You can wear what you like in your own rooms I think,” he said.

“Our history as a football club is so proud and so strong, we don’t let things go easily, you got to be really proud of the club for wanting to take up the fight.”

Press PLAY to hear the whole interview on Sunday Sport 

Image: Getty / Sarah Reed

FootballSports
