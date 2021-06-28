You won’t hear Daniel Andrews on 3AW today, and Tony Jones says that’s ‘odd’

Premier Daniel Andrews has returned to work today after time off following a horror fall in March.

But you won’t hear him on 3AW and Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell, says that’s “odd”.

“He won’t be appearing on this radio station. He won’t answer any of Neil’s questions, he won’t even talk to Neil,” he said.

“And as an extension of that, he won’t answer your questions.

“All very odd, I would have thought, for a Premier who was elected to govern for the people, but picks and chooses the people he’ll actually talk to.

“He’s your Premier.”

The Age yesterday revealed it turned down an offer to publish the Premier’s pre-return interview after the government insisted Jon Faine, not one of the newspaper’s staff journalists, conduct it.

The ABC was set to publish the written interview instead, but it was pulled just hours before it was due to go online because it lacked editorial significance after Mr Andrews released a video on social media detailing his injury and recovery.

Neil Mitchell’s request to speak to Mr Andrews today was declined. A request from Heidi Murphy, who is filling in for Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive, has not yet received a response.

Mr Andrews will tomorrow speak with Virginia Trioli on ABC Radio.

Speaking at today’s press conference, the Premier sidestepped questions about why he wouldn’t do an interview with one of The Age‘s staff journalists.

“Mr Faine put a request in. He was asked to put a request in by The Age,” he said.

Image (background): Asanka Ratnayake / Getty