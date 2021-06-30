3AW
Young people in regional Victoria could get a cash grant to buy their first car

6 hours ago
Vulnerable young people in regional Victoria could be given cash to buy cars.

The state government is trialling cash grants as part of a $6.9 million new road safety trial.

The money would be used to get 18 to 25-year-olds into cars with five star ANCAP rated vehicles.

Road Safety Minister Ben Carroll says three-in-four driver and passenger road deaths among 18 to 25-year-olds are in vehicles which are more than 10 years old.

“If you can get a five star ANCAP rated vehicle you will protect yourself better than a vehicle that does not have airbags, does not have anti-skid breaks, does not have traction control,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

The state government plans to provide grants of between $3000 and $5000 to 1000 young people in regional Victoria who would not otherwise be able to afford a vehicle with a high safety rating.

“We’re really wanting to target those sorts of young people and families where the parents can’t really assist the person to go half and half into a more modern vehicle,” Mr Carroll said.

