‘You’re a flog’: Jarryn Geary opens up about THAT photo in surgery

St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary has opened up about his shocking leg cork that required surgery and a stint in hospital.

And he admits THAT photo has caused him some unexpected problems in public.

A photo showing the gaping wound in his leg did the rounds online and in the media.

Geary told 3AW it had lead to some very odd requests from members of the public.

“To be honest, I wasn’t too thrilled about the photo circulating around,” he told Sportsday.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and ask about it.

“I’ve had a lot of supportive messages and that but when people come up and ask me to pull down my trousers in public and show them my scars it’s a little awkward.

“I refused to show a bloke the other day and as I walked off he yelled out – ‘you’re a flog’.

“So that was good.”

The injured skipper also spoke at length about St Kilda’s season to date, as well as the progress of high-profile recruit Dan Hannebery.

