Zac Williams learns his fate at the AFL tribunal

Zac Williams has failed in his bid to get a one-game ban for rough conduct overturned at the tribunal.

He’ll have to wait to make his debut for the Blues.

Williams pleaded guilty to careless conduct and high contact, but was trying to argue the impact on Hunter Clark was low, not medium.

The tribunal didn’t agree.

His one-game ban stands.

Carlton will take on reigning premier Richmond in their annual season-opener on March 18.

