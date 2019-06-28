Zach Merrett on the Bombers’ thrilling win and THAT controversial moment

Essendon ace Zach Merrett admits he “assumed” Adam Kennedy had touched Shaun McKernan’s crucial goal on Thursday night.

It’s been the source of great controversy on Friday.

Speaking on 3AW Football, the gun Bomber said he was preparing to set up for a kick out that never eventuated.

“You can normally gauge by the reaction going for the smother and Kennedy was pretty adamant he’d touch it, so I assumed he had,” Merrett said.

