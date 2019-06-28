3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Zach Merrett on the Bombers’ thrilling win and THAT controversial moment

2 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Essendon ace Zach Merrett admits he “assumed” Adam Kennedy had touched Shaun McKernan’s crucial goal on Thursday night.

It’s been the source of great controversy on Friday.

Speaking on 3AW Football, the gun Bomber said he was preparing to set up for a kick out that never eventuated.

“You can normally gauge by the reaction going for the smother and Kennedy was pretty adamant he’d touch it, so I assumed he had,” Merrett said.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332