Zach Merrett says Stratton pinching Fantasia is ‘disappointing’

Essendon vice-captain Zach Merrett was left disappointed by Ben Stratton pinching Orazio Fantasia during Friday night’s clash.

Stratton repeatedly pinched Fantasia throughout the contest, leading to visible bruising from the incident.

It’s not the first time this year he’s come under fire for pinching, with Brisbane’s Charlie Cameron complaining of a similar incident two weeks ago.

Merrett told 3AW Football it wasn’t a good look for the sport.

“It’s disappointing, I don’t want to see that in our game,” he said.

“Ben’s such a great player and I’ve had some great duels over the last four or five years.

“It’s just disappointing.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview on 3AW Football