BATHED IN BLUE: Melbourne pays tribute to fallen police

Melbourne has been bathed in blue tonight, as the city remembers the four police officers who were tragically killed on Wednesday.

Landmarks and skyscrapers were covered in blue.

Among those, Flinders Street Station, the National Gallery of Victoria and Police Association headquarters, as well as the academy.

Melbourne bathed in blue tonight as we remember and mourn the loss of the four fallen heroes. 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/Qi3BXWediZ — Mikkayla Mossop (@MikkaylaMossop) April 23, 2020

Flinders Street Station is among the city landmarks bathed in blue light tonight as a tribute to the 4 police officers killed in the line of duty. ⁦@10NewsFirstMelb⁩ pic.twitter.com/HQwYY1aG6m — Nicole Strahan (@NicoleStrahan) April 23, 2020