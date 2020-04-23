3AW
BATHED IN BLUE: Melbourne pays tribute to fallen police

14 hours ago
melbourne honours fallen heroes

Melbourne has been bathed in blue tonight, as the city remembers the four police officers who were tragically killed on Wednesday.

Landmarks and skyscrapers were covered in blue.

Among those, Flinders Street Station, the National Gallery of Victoria and Police Association headquarters, as well as the academy.

Image (above): The Police Memorial

Image (above): Police HQ – Spencer Street

Image (above): Parliament House turns blue

Image (above): NGV

Blue blitz: Victoria turns blue with tributes to fallen police

