‘A disgrace’: AFL boss slams shocking crowd fight, hints at bans for those involved

Gillon McLachlan has branded Thursday night’s crowd brawl at the MCG “a disgrace” and has asked why it took security so long to intervene.

The AFL chief joined Neil Mitchell in studio for the first time this season on Friday, with the shocking fight an unfortunate talking point.

McLachlan said the league had already begun investigating and would wait for a final police report before deciding on its own action.

“From what I have seen it is hard to see how we would want that person that I saw in a Richmond jumper, and maybe others, coming to the football for a period of time,” he said.

“They need to be held accountable.”

Several who witnessed the brawl have questioned security’s handling of the incident, saying not enough was done to stop it.

Neil Mitchell has previously flagged concerns as to why the previous head of security at the MCC had not yet been replaced, despite leaving the role some six months ago.

“I’ve reached out to (MCC chief) Stuart Fox this morning and my team to ask how it took so long for security to arrive,” McLachlan said.

“Part of the answer is the siren had just gone and it was in egress mode – security are trying to let 85,000 people leave at one point.

“But it feels an unacceptable amount of time before security got there.”

McLachlan said the league had spent “six figures” on security at last night’s game.

