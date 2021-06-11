A ‘frustrated’ Greg Williams shares his thoughts on Carlton (and David Teague’s future)

Carlton great Greg Williams says he’s “frustrated like all Carlton supporters” by the club’s below-par start to the season.

But he’s confident David Teague will remain coach of the club, despite an upcoming review of the football department.

“I think he’ll stay,” Williams said on 3AW Football.

“I’m confident he will but obviously there’ll be some changes around him.

“The talent is there.

“I’ve just been disappointed with the way they’ve performed.

“They can’t do it for four quarters.

“They’re old enough, they’ve been there long enough and aren’t all 19 any more.

“They’ve had time.

“I’m frustrated like all Carlton supporters.”

Williams, who was one of the Sydney Swans biggest ever recruits, also reacted to news the club’s former owner, and man who got him there, Geoffrey Edelsten, had died.

“He couldn’t have looked after me any better than he did,” Williams said.

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)