The three-person panel that will review Carlton’s football department

2 hours ago
Carlton has revealed the three-person panel that will review the club’s football department.

High performance and leadership consultant Graham Lowe, well-known AFL administrator Geoff Walsh and Fremantle champion Matthew Pavlich will lead the independent review.

News of the review was broken by Sam McClure earlier this week on 3AW.

In a letter to members, Carlton said the ‘process’ would entail a “holistic review” of the “entire” football department.

The trio will then deliver its recommendations in a report to the Carlton board.

It comes after the Blues’ sluggish start to the season, which sees them 4-8 after 12 rounds.

(Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

