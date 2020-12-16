A new bike-share scheme has launched in Melbourne

After the failure of two previous share bike schemes in Melbourne, another scheme has launched, with 200 bikes already on city streets.

The problem-plagued oBike scheme was withdrawn in mid-2018 after the Environmental Protection Authority introduced a $3000 fine per dumped bike, while the city’s government-supported blue share bikes were ditched due to lack of use last year.

Uber-affiliated company, JUMP, launched a share-bike scheme in March, but the bikes were quickly pulled from streets during the pandemic.

Lime has bought out JUMP and relaunched the bikes, with 200 already available for hire on Melbourne’s streets.

The company hopes 800 bikes will soon be circulating across the city.

The new operator says it has learnt from the city’s past failed schemes.

Public affairs manager for Lime Australia and NZ, Lauren Mentjox, says the scheme is different to its predecessors.

“Some of those bikes potentially didn’t have the overnight that Lime has. We have strong teams on the ground … and we’re certainly making sure that we don’t make any of the mistakes that were done before,” she told Dee Dee.

“We do have no parking areas and no ride areas, which are visible as soon as you open the map and if you go into one of those areas you ust won’t be able to lock the bike, you’ll continue to be charged.”

Press PLAY below for more.