ACCC explains the key to its investigation surrounding basketball event at Marvel Stadium

The ACCC says it’s been flooded with complaints about Thursday night’s basketball event between the Boomers and Team USA.

The historic match at Marvel Stadium has been branded a shambles, with the seating arrangement and entertainment both heavily criticised by fans.

That followed previous criticism of the United States fielding a team with far less NBA stars than promoted.

Australia’s best player, Ben Simmons, also didn’t play.

The promoter has already started issuing refunds on tickets.

Speaking on 3AW, ACCC chair Rod Sims confirmed they were investigating whether any laws had been breached.

“We just have to see whether consumers have been misled in any way,” he said.

“There’s always ‘buyer beware’ in many senses, but if you were misled then of course you can’t be aware.

“We’ve got to check whether people were misled and that’s what we’re investigating.”

