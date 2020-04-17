Adelaide youngster caught allegedly drink-driving in unregistered car

Adelaide youngster Tyson Stengle has been caught allegedly drink-driving in an unregistered car.

Stengle was stopped by police in Adelaide’s south-western suburbs and subsequently recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.125.

The news came on the same day Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter was allegedly involved in an alcohol-fueled crash in Middle Park.

“Tyson is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his actions, and we have expressed our disappointment in his decision making,” the Crows said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt and he will receive appropriate education so he learns from this mistake.

“Tyson is a valued member of the Crows family and we will continue to support him through this difficult period.”