3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Adelaide youngster caught allegedly drink-driving..

Adelaide youngster caught allegedly drink-driving in unregistered car

3 hours ago
3AW Football
Football Featured

Adelaide youngster Tyson Stengle has been caught allegedly drink-driving in an unregistered car.

Stengle was stopped by police in Adelaide’s south-western suburbs and subsequently recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.125.

The news came on the same day Western Bulldogs star Lachie Hunter was allegedly involved in an alcohol-fueled crash in Middle Park.

“Tyson is deeply remorseful and embarrassed by his actions, and we have expressed our disappointment in his decision making,” the Crows said in a statement.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt and he will receive appropriate education so he learns from this mistake.

“Tyson is a valued member of the Crows family and we will continue to support him through this difficult period.”

3AW Football
FootballNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.