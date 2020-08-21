Adrian Richadson’s lockdown double chocolate cake

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has joined Neil Mitchell throughout lockdown to share his cooking tips for Victorians who have found themselves at home with lots of time on their hands.

This week, he’s got a sweet treat for the weekend!

Adrian Richardson’s lockdown double chocolate, chocolate cake

Cooking time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

150g butter, melted

3 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla essence

1 cup milk

1 ½ cups caster sugar

2 cups self raising flour

⅔ cup cocoa

1 tsp baking powder

Chocolate icing

1 tsp vanilla paste (optional)

3 cups icing sugar

2 cups cocoa powder

500g salted butter, softened, at room temperature

To serve

Cocoa powder

Method

To make the chocolate sponge

Preheat the oven to 175°C.

Line two round springform baking tins with butter or oil and baking paper.

Gently melt the butter in a saucepan over medium low heat and allow it to cool slightly.

Combine all of the wet ingredients; cooled melted butter, eggs, vanilla essence, and milk, in a bowl and whisk until combined.

Add dry ingredients; caster sugar, self raising flour and cocoa, and whisk to form a smooth batter.

Divide the mixture between your two cake tins

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

To make the icing

Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth.

Once the cakes are baked, remove from the oven and allow to cool.

Slice the cakes in half (giving you 4 layers of cake).

Spread a large spoonful of icing on top of one of the cakes, then stack on the next cake and repeat the process until all 4 layers are stacked.

Finish with one final layer of icing and dust with cocoa powder to serve.