Adrian Richardson: Nonna’s Polpetti

37 mins ago
Neil Mitchell

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can make at home.

This week, he’s got a dinner you can whip up quickly on a weeknight!

Nonna’s Polpetti

To make the meatballs

INGREDIENTS

1 kg pork and beef minces (half and half)
1 onion, chopped
1 teaspoon oregano, dried
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup parsley, chopped
One egg, lightly beaten
Salt and pepper to season

METHOD

Sweat onion and garlic in butter and olive oil add remaining ingredients mix well.

Roll into golf ball sized balls.

Brown in pan for 3 to 4 minutes then set aside.

To make the sauce

INGREDIENTS

3 cloves garlic, chopped
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon butter
750 ml tomato passata

METHOD

Salt and pepper to taste.

Sweat onion garlic and butter and oil.

Add tomato, salt and pepper, simmer.

Add the meatballs, simmer for 20 to 30 minutes gently.

Serve with parmesan and buttered garlic toast.

