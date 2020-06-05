Adrian Richardson’s Baked Chicken with Milk, White Wine, Lemon & Garlic recipe

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can whip up with pantry staples.

This week? Baked Chicken with Milk, White Wine, Lemon & Garlic.

Serves 4

Time: 1 hour 30 minutes

Ingredients

1.2kg whole chicken

75g butter

2 onions, chopped

10 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 leek, roughly chopped

1 stick celery, roughly chopped

1 bunch parsley, roughly chopped

100ml white wine

200ml milk

100 ml cream (optional)

1 lemon, halved

Crusty bread, to serve

Method

Preheat the oven to 185°C.

Heat a large oven-proof pan or pot over medium-high heat and melt the butter.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper inside and out and place in the pan.

Cook for a few minutes on each side until lightly browned all over, then remove the chicken from the pan.

Add the onions, garlic, leek and celery to the pan, and sweat off for four to five minutes until softened, then return the chicken to the pan.

Pour the white wine and milk and cream over the top of the chicken.

Squeeze the lemon juice over the chicken then drop the lemon quarters into the pan to cook with the chicken.

Cover with a lid then place into the oven for 30 minutes, then remove the lid and cook for a further 25 minutes uncovered in the oven.

Scatter the parsley around the chicken and serve with crusty sour dough bread.

(The chicken might take a little longer in the oven depending on size)