Adrian Richardson’s banana bread recipe!

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has another easy recipe for you to make while you’re cooped up in lockdown!

Banana bread

This is an easy recipe that is great for using up those overripe bananas, a great tip is to pop the really ripe bananas in the freezer until you are able to make the banana bread.

Ingredients

2 cup self-rising flour

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp salt

2 eggs

I tab vanilla essence

1 cup butter, soft ant room temperature (250 grams)

3 ripe bananas mashed

½ cup chocolate chips (optional)

½ cup chopped nuts (optional)

Method

Preheat oven to 175°C.

Grease a loaf tin with butter and or line with baking paper for easy removal.

If you are using a food processor

Place all ingredients in processor and blend for two to three minutes until smooth.

Fold through chocolate and nuts with a spatula.

Pour into tin.

Bake for 50 to 60 mins.

If you are using a stand mixer or by hand with a spoon or spatula (more fun this way)

Mix together dry ingredients in a bowl.

In a separate bowl, mix together wet ingredients until combined.

Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and mix until smooth.

Fold in the chocolate and nuts.

Pour into tin.

Bake in the oven for 50 to 60 minutes.

When a skewer inserted into the bread comes out of clean the bread is cooked.

Allow to cool before removing from tin.