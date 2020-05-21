Adrian Richardson’s Chocolate Cinnamon Buns

Every Friday since lockdown began, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared another easy recipe you can whip up at home!

Today it’s chocolate cinnamon buns.

Chocolate Cinnamon Buns

INGREDIENTS

The dough

125gm unsalted butter, melted

500 ml milk warm

100 gm caster sugar

2 ½ teaspoons dried yeast

650 gm plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

For the filling

200 gm butter, softened

150 gm chocolate chips

200 gm brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

For the frosting

100 gm cream cheese, at room temperature

20 gm butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons cocoa

150 gm icing sugar

METHOD

Butter or line with baking paper a large round or rectangular cake tin.

In a large bowl, whisk together warm milk, melted butter, yeast and caster sugar. (Make sure the milk is at body temperature).

Add the flour baking powder and salt to the milk, and stir until combined.

Cover the bowl with cling film or a tea towel and place in a warm place to prove, it will be ready when it has doubled in size.

On a bench dusted with flour, kneed the dough for a few minutes, add a little plain flour if the dough is still sticky.

Roll out the dough to a large rectangle about 1cm thick.

Spread the dough with butter, cinnamon, brown sugar and chocolate chips.

Roll the dough up like a big sausage roll.

Cut the dough into 12 even pieces, (approximately 5 to 6 cm thick) and place evenly in your baking pan/tray.

Cover with cling film or a tea towel and prove for 20 to 30 mins in a warm place.

Pre-heat your oven to 180 °C and bake buns for 25 to 30 mins until golden brown.

While buns are baking whisk together frosting ingredients until smooth.

Remove buns from oven when ready, allow to cool for 10 to 15 mins then cover buns with frosting.