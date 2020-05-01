Adrian Richardson’s chocolate self-saucing pudding recipe

Every Friday while we’re all self-isolating at home, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can whip up at home.

This week it’s an old favourite: chocolate pudding!

Chocolate self-saucing pudding

This is a great chocolate pudding that makes its own rich thick sauce as it bakes!

If it is your first time making this pudding, I can guarantee it won’t be your last, a few minutes of measuring ingredients and a few stirs of a wooden spoon and you will have a delicious chocolate desert that will impress every time

The “sauce” is poured over the top and slowly sinks to the bottom while it bakes

This will serve 4 to 6 people

Ingredients

Pudding batter

2 cup self-rising flour

¼ cup almond meal

¼ cup cocoa powder

1 cup brown sugar

200 g butter, melted

1 cup milk

2 eggs (lightly beaten)

Chocolate sauce

1 ½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup cocoa powder

2 ½ cups boiling water

Method

To make the pudding batter

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Rub the sides of a large baking dish with butter.

Mix the flour, almond meal, cocoa and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl.

Whisk together the melted butter, egg and milk in a separate bowl.

Stir the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and stir until well combined. Pour into the baking dish.

Flatten the top with a spatula.

To make the sauce for the pudding

In a bowl mix the cocoa and brown sugar together.

Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the top of the smoothed batter.

Gently wet the top of the pudding with the boiling water, a great tip is to pour the water into a large spoon held close to the pudding, slowly and carefully wetting the brown sugar and coco, this will sink to the bottom while baking to make the sauce.

Bake in oven for 35 to 40 minutes.

Serve hot from the oven with ice cream or thick cream.