Adrian Richardson’s gluten free lemon and honey polenta cake

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can make at home.

This week, he’s got a gluten free cake that’s perfect for when you don’t have flour in the pantry!

Ingredients
For the cake batter
250g salted butter, softened, at room temperature
¼ cup caster sugar
2 cups almond meal
3 large eggs
Zest of 2 lemons
1 cup fine polenta
2 teaspoon baking powder
1 tbsp vanilla paste
½ cup milk
1 punnet blueberries

For the syrup
1 cup honey
2 sprigs rosemary, leaves
Juice of 2 lemons

To serve
200g pistachios, almond or berries
Icing sugar, to dust

Method

Preheat oven to 170°C.

Add all of the cake ingredients to a large bowl or a food processor.

Mix for a few minutes until it forms a smooth cake batter.

Use a rubber spatula to gently fold through blueberries.

Pour the batter into a lined springform cake tin.

Bake for 50 minutes or until set and golden.

When the cake is just about to come out of the oven prepare the syrup.

In a small saucepan, heat up honey, lemon juice and rosemary leaves, over a medium heat.

Use a skewer to make small holes all over the cake.

Pour the hot syrup onto the cake and let it soak until cool, this can take up to an hour.

Top with almonds, pistachios or berries.

Dust generously with icing sugar before serving.

