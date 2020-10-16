We’re still in lockdown, so Adrian Richardson is still joining Neil Mitchell to share a Friday lockdown recipe!

This week, it’s an Aussie classic.

Adrian Richardson’s great Aussie meat pie

The great Aussie pie is an Aussie icon, and I don’t know many people who can resist its charms – especially when it’s home-made.

I always top my meat pies with puff pastry but sometimes I use suet pastry for the base instead of shortcrust as it’s easy to work with, I make my own pastry, but you can buy pastry from the store that works just as well. A great tip for the top layer if you are buying frozen puff pastry is to egg wash two sheets together, this will give it a thick fluffy top that will look so much better.

I like my pie filling to be thick so I always add a little clock cornflower to the filling.

These quantities will make 6 regular size football meat pies or one large family size meat pie.

INGREDIENTS

1 kg rump or gravy beef, cut into 2 cm dice

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (optional)

4 tablespoons olive oil

Two onions, finely diced

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 medium carrots, 2 cm diced

2 sticks celery, 2 cm dice diced

4 cups of beef stock (the better quality stock you use, the better the pie)

3 tablespoons cornflour mix to a paste with a little water

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

500g savoury shortcrust pastry or suet pastry

500g rough puff pastry

2 egg yolks, lightly beaten with 4 tablespoons milk

METHOD

Placed the diced beef into a large mixing bowl with the salt, Pepper and cayenne and toss well so it is evenly coated.

Heat half the oil in a heavy based saucepan or casserole dish over medium heat. When the oil is sizzling, brown the beef in batches so the heat stays high. Transfer the brown beef to a plate.

Add the rest of the oil to the pan sweat the onions, garlic, carrots and celery for five minutes, or until the onion starts to soften and colour. Return the beef to the casserole and sauté for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the beef stock and stir well. Bring to the boil, then lower the heat and simmer, uncovered, for 45 minutes, stirring from time to time.

It’s important to make sure that the meat is tender at this stage, if it is still tough keep it cooking until its tender and enjoyable to eat

Stir in the cornflower paste and parsley and simmer for another 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave to cool.

When ready to bake the pies, pre-heat the oven to 200°C and lightly greased 6×12 cm pie tins.

Divide shortcrust pastry into six even portions and roll out into circles around 5 mm thick. Used to line the pie tins, leaving about a 2 cm overhang. Spoon in the filling until these tins are three quarters full.

Roll the puff pastry out and cut into 6×12 cm circles to form the pie lids. Lightly brush the rim of the pies with egg wash and place the lids on top. Press the edges firmly to seal, then roll with a rolling pin to trim off any surplus pastry.

Make a small cut in the pastry lid so that the steam can escape as the pies bake.

Brush with a little more egg wash and bake for 20 minutes until the pastry is cooked on the underside and the top has puffed up to a lovely golden brown. One large pie will probably take about 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve the pies with lots of tomato sauce, a few cold beers and a good game of footy, or some mushy peas, red wine jus and a great glass of wine.

Makes six regular pies, or one family sized pie.