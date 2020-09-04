Adrian Richardson’s handmade dan dan noodles
La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared a recipe every Friday during lockdown.
This week, it’s his take on dan dan noodles.
Richo’s handmade dan dan noodles
NOODLES
INGREDIENTS
3 cups plain flour
200-230 ml water, at room temperature
½ tsp salt
½ tsp sesame oil
METHOD
Combine flour, water, sesame oil and salt in a large bowl.
Knead dough for about 5 minutes or until very elastic.
Cover dough with plastic wrap and rest at room temperature for at least 15-20 minutes, to relax gluten.
roll out dough till thin and cut in narrow strips.
To cook noodles add noodles to a large saucepan of boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes.
SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
2 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns
350g minced pork
2 tbsp light soy sauce
2 tbsp peanut or vegetable oil
4 dried chillies, seeded, halved lengthwise
3 spring onions, finely chopped, plus extra, to serve
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2 tbsp sesame paste or tahini
1 tbsp dark soy sauce
2 tbsp chilli oil
METHOD
Heat oil in a wok or pan over high heat.
Add chillies and peppercorns and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds or until fragrant.
Add onions and garlic, and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.
Add pork and stir until pork is cooked golden brown and slightly crispy, 4 to 5 mins
Add sesame paste, light soy, dark soy, chilli oil and 150 ml water. Cook, stirring, for a further 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.
Cook noodles and Divide among bowls, and spoon over sauce.
Scatter with extra spring onions to serve.
