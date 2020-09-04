Adrian Richardson’s handmade dan dan noodles

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared a recipe every Friday during lockdown.

This week, it’s his take on dan dan noodles.

Richo’s handmade dan dan noodles

NOODLES

INGREDIENTS

3 cups plain flour

200-230 ml water, at room temperature

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sesame oil

METHOD

Combine flour, water, sesame oil and salt in a large bowl.

Knead dough for about 5 minutes or until very elastic.

Cover dough with plastic wrap and rest at room temperature for at least 15-20 minutes, to relax gluten.

roll out dough till thin and cut in narrow strips.

To cook noodles add noodles to a large saucepan of boiling water and cook for about 2 minutes.

SAUCE

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp Sichuan peppercorns

350g minced pork

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2 tbsp peanut or vegetable oil

4 dried chillies, seeded, halved lengthwise

3 spring onions, finely chopped, plus extra, to serve

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 tbsp sesame paste or tahini

1 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tbsp chilli oil

METHOD

Heat oil in a wok or pan over high heat.

Add chillies and peppercorns and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds or until fragrant.

Add onions and garlic, and cook for 1 minute or until fragrant.

Add pork and stir until pork is cooked golden brown and slightly crispy, 4 to 5 mins

Add sesame paste, light soy, dark soy, chilli oil and 150 ml water. Cook, stirring, for a further 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Cook noodles and Divide among bowls, and spoon over sauce.

Scatter with extra spring onions to serve.