Adrian Richardson’s recipe for homemade baked beans

This recipe uses tinned beans, there are so many to choose from so use whatever takes your fancy.

If you use dried beans it’s best to soak them in plenty of water overnight, add extra water or stock and cook them for another 20 minutes.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

1 onion, finely diced

3 garlic cloves, chopped

150 grams bacon chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp thyme, chopped

¼ cup basil, chopped

1 tbsp of brown sugar

1 tbsp of soy sauce

1 tbsp Worcestershire

1 tbsp vinegar

250g tomato passata

1 pinch black pepper

1 x 410g tin cannellini beans, drained

Extra basil for garnish

4 thick pieces sourdough, toasted

Method

In a medium pot or saucepan over a medium heat.

Add butter, oil, onion, garlic, bacon and sweat for 4 to 5 minutes.

Add the paprika, thyme, basil, sugar, soy, Worcestershire, vinegar, and passata and simmer gently for five to ten minutes.

Add the beans and and simmer for five minutes or until nice and thick.

Season with salt and pepper, finish with basil.

Serve on thick cut sourdough bread, buttered, with butter, avocado and fried eggs.

And beans are seriously versatile. Richo loves this list of 10 ways to use beans from the Australian Healthy Food Guide.

Press PLAY below for more.