3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Adrian Richardson’s Italian lemon..

Adrian Richardson’s Italian lemon olive oil cake

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has yet another lockdown recipe!

This week’s recipe makes use of lemons — which are in season and cheap at the moment.

Richo’s Italian Lemon Olive Oil Cake

INGREDIENTS

To make the cake

1 cup Australian extra virgin olive oil

3 eggs, lightly beaten

1 1/3 cup milk

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Zest of two lemons

2 cups caster sugar

2 cups self-raising flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

To make the lemon vanilla cream cheese frosting

150g butter, at room temperature

250g cream cheese, at room temperature

4 cups icing sugar

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

The zest from two lemons

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

METHOD

Preheat oven to 165 degrees C.

In a large mixing bowl, add oil, eggs, milk, lemon juice, and lemon zest.

Whisk together.

In large bowl, add sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.

Stir into egg mixture and fold together to a smooth batter.

Spray two 25 cm cake pans with non stick cooking spray or line with baking paper.

Pour batter into baking pans.

bake for 30-35 minutes. until toothpick comes out clean

Cool on a wire rack.

To make the frosting

In a food processor or mixer, mix cream cheese, butter until smooth

Add icing sugar, lemon juice, vanilla and lemon zest and mixt until smooth

Chill until ready to use

To assemble cake

Remove cakes from pan.

Spread frosting on top of one cooled cake layer.

Place other cooled cake layer on top and spread frosting all over.

Pro tip: Spread lemon curd in the middle layer when assembling cake.

Adrian Richardson’s great Aussie meat pie recipe

Adrian Richardson’s baked bacon and onion potatoes

Adrian Richardson’s quick and easy sticky date pudding with butterscotch sauce

Adrian Richardson’s salted caramel cheesecake

Adrian Richardson’s no-fry ‘fried’ chicken

Adrian Richardson’s handmade dan dan noodles

Adrian Richardson’s poached pear and berry cobbler

Adrian Richardson’s lockdown double chocolate cake

Adrian Richardson shares the secret to perfect pork crackling

Adrian Richardson’s recipe: Nonna’s Polpetti

Adrian Richardson’s raspberry and olive oil cake

Adrian Richardson’s no-churn passionfruit ice cream recipe

Adrian Richardson’s pine mushroom pizza recipe

Adrian Richardson’s baked chicken with milk, white wine, lemon & garlic

Adrian Richardson’s scone recipe

Adrian Richardson’s Chocolate Cinnamon Buns

Adrian Richardson’s triple chocolate cookie recipe

Adrian Richardson’s banana bread recipe!

Adrian Richardson’s chocolate self-saucing pudding recipe

Adrian Richardson’s ricotta gnocchi recipe

Adrian Richardson’s no-knead sourdough bread recipe

Adrian Richardson’s easy chocolate cake

Adrian Richardson’s recipe for homemade baked beans

Adrian Richardson’s quick and easy hot cross buns

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332