Adrian Richardson’s no-churn passionfruit ice cream

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can make at home.

This week, it’s the easiest ice cream recipe around!

Richo’s easy, no churn passionfruit ice cream

INGREDIENTS
300 ml double cream
1 x 397ml tin condensed milk
½ tsp lime, zest (1/4 lime)
150 ml passionfruit pulp

METHOD
Whip the cream until i forms soft peaks.

Add the condensed milk whip until smooth and fluffy.

Stir in passionfruit, lime zest.

Freeze overnight.

You can substitute mango for passionfruit when in season.

