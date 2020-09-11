3AW
Adrian Richardson’s no-fry ‘fried’ chicken

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Every week in lockdown La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has shared an easy recipe you can make at home.

This week it’s ‘fried’ chicken… without the frying!

Press PLAY below for more

Richo’s easy oven fried chicken

Frying food in hot oil can be a little daunting for some people, especially if the kids are helping in the kitchen, but we can’t go past a plate of fried chicken.

So, here’s a great way to get fantastic, tasty and crisp fried chicken without the mess and fuss of cooking in hot oil.

INGREDIENTS

2 chicken breasts, skin removed, cut into thick strips
150 grams natural unsweetened yoghurt
2 cups breadcrumbs (Japanese panko breadcrumbs work well)
2 tab sesame seeds
1 tsp white pepper
1 tsp dried oregano

METHOD

Pre-heat your oven to 200C.

Season your chicken with salt and pepper.

Mix the breadcrumbs with the sesame, pepper and oregano.

Dip the chicken into the yogurt then into the breadcrumbs.

Place on a wire oven rack (with a baking tray underneath to catch any crumbs).

Slide the wire rack and chicken into the oven and cook for 10 to 12 mins until crumbs are golden and chicken is cooked.

Serve with chilli mayonnaise.

Pro tip

To spice things up you can marinate the chicken for a few hours in garlic, chilli and fresh herbs.

Neil Mitchell
News
