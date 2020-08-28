Adrian Richardson’s poached pear and berry cobbler

La Luna chef Adrian Richardson has joined Neil Mitchell throughout lockdown to share his cooking tips for Victorians who have found themselves at home with lots of time on their hands.

This week’s recipe is a quick, fruit-filled dessert.

Press PLAY below to hear Richo on air with Neil Mitchell.

Richo’s poached pear and berry cobbler

This is a very quick and easy dessert to bake, the bottom layer can be made with any fruit you have in the kitchen, I have made this with rhubarb, quince, pears and dates with plenty of frozen berries mixed in to add moisture and flavour.

If you don’t have any poached fruit, tinned fruit works just fine, or you could just slice some apples or pears and toss them in some sugar and lemon juice and place them in the bottom of you baking dish

I like the flavour that the brown sugar gives this desert, but it works just as well if you use castor sugar.

INGREDIENTS

125 gm butter, melted

1 ½ cup Self Raising flour

1 cup brown sugar (castor sugar is fine if you don’t have brown)

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 cup milk

1 egg, lightly beaten

½ teaspoon vanilla essence

1 pinch cinnamon (optional)

600 gms poached pear and or berries (fresh or frozen is ok)

4 tablespoons light brown sugar to sprinkle on top

METHOD

Pre-heat oven to 180ºC.

In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar, baking powder, zest, and cinnamon.

Then add the milk, vanilla, butter, and egg.

Stir together until you have a smooth batter.

In a large oven proof dish, arrange your berries and fruit in the bottom of the dish.

Pour the batter over the top.

Sprinkle with the ¼ cup of brown sugar.

Bake for 40 to 50 mins or until golden brown on top and cooked.

Dust with icing sugar and serve.

Even better with whipped cream, ice cream and or custard.