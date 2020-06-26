3AW
Adrian Richardson’s raspberry and olive oil cake

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Every Friday, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can make at home.

This week, it’s a simple cake you can make to use up any fruit that’s ripening fast!

Richo uses frozen raspberries, but feel free to substitute the raspberries for any other fruit you have.

Richo’s raspberry and olive oil cake

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups caster sugar
1 1/4 cups self-raising flour
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup olive oil
4 eggs lightly beaten
1 cup raspberries, frozen (or sub for other fruit)

Method

Pre-heat oven to 160°C.

Place all the ingredients into a bowl (except the raspberries).

Mix until smooth.

Gently fold in raspberries.

Pour into a cake tin lined with grease-proof paper.

Bake for one hour.

Allow to cool until just warm and turn out of the tin.

Serve with cream or ice cream.

