Adrian Richardson’s ricotta gnocchi recipe

Every Friday while we’re all self-isolating at home, La Luna chef Adrian Richardson shares an easy recipe you can whip up with pantry staples.

Today it’s gnocchi, with a cheesy twist!

Richo’s ricotta gnocchi

A nice variation is to fry a little garlic in oil and add some freshly chopped ripe tomatoes and some basil, stir for a few minutes and add the cooked gnocchi.

In this recipe, I have used 150 grams of flour, depending on the ricotta you may need more flour or hopefully less, (the less flour the lighter and tastier the gnocchi).

Serves 4

Ingredients

500 grams fresh ricotta cheese

150 grams fresh grated parmesan

1 egg beaten

150 grams plain flour (sifted)

Pinch salt

Pinch ground white Pepper

Method

Mash the ricotta with a fork; add the egg, flour, parmesan, and a pinch of salt and pepper.

Using a fork, then your hands, mix until dough forms. The mixture will be very soft, so be very gentle.

On a flour dusted bench, roll into logs the diameter of a 10 cent piece, cut into 2 cm knobs.

To cook the gnocchi, gently place into salted boiling water and stir very gently with a wooden spoon. When they rise to the surface (approx 1 to 2 minutes) they are cooked.

Serve with freshly grated parmesan.

Here is a great way to serve your ricotta gnocchi – with buttered peas, mint and parmesan cheese!

Ingredients

50 grams butter

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic crushed

1 onion fine diced

1 cup peas

1 cup asparagus sliced

1 cup zucchini diced

1 cup broad beans, outer skin removed

1 bunch picked mint leaves

1 bunch picked basil leaves

1 bunch roughly chopped parsley

200 grams parmesan cheese

Method

In a large pan, add the olive oil, garlic and onion, sauté over a medium heat for 4 to 5 mins until soft.

Add your green vegetables and stir for 2 minutes.

Add your uncooked gnocchi to the boiling water and cook as per instructions.

When your gnocchi are cooked add to the pan with the herbs.

Season with salt and pepper and serve with grated parmesan.

NB: you can substitute spinach for any of the green vegetables.