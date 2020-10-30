Adrian Richardson’s sweet and sticky chicken wing recipe

Chicken wings are almost always the first thing I throw on the Barbie when I am entertaining. I love them, my friends love them, and most importantly of all, so do the kids!

Chicken wings need to be cooked until they are sticky with lots of crunchy crispy bits. And here’s a bit of barbecue etiquette make sure there’s a bucket close to hand for all those bones stock up on paper napkins and have a few finger bowls dotted around the place they sound posh, But they are just bowls of warm water with a bit of lemon juice squeezed in.

This is a kid friendly recipe, but feel free to crank up the heat and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of dried chilli flakes to the marinade if you’re cooking for adults.

Adrian Richardson’s sweet ‘n’ sticky chicken wings

Serves six.

INGEDIENTS

2 kg free range chicken wings

1/2 cup roughly chopped flat leaf parsley

Lemon wedges to serve

Marinade

3 tablespoons Kecap Manis (Indonesian sweet soy sauce)

3 garlic cloves

1/2 cup chopped coriander leaves

2 tablespoons grated ginger

2 tablespoons of dried oregano

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon freshly ground Black pepper

Zest and juice of two lemons

3 tablespoons sherry vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

METHOD

Mix the marinade ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Use a sharp knife to cut a few incisions in each chicken wing, Then add them to the marinade and toss until evenly coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour, or preferably overnight, to allow the flavours to develop.

Remove the chicken wings from the refrigerator at least 30 minutes before you want to eat. Preheat your barbecue grill to medium high.

Put the chicken wings on the grill and cook for about 20 minutes, turning them frequently to make sure they don’t burn. At the end of the cooking time they should be a lovely, sticky golden brown. Piled them into a large platter and scatter on the parsley. Serve straight away with the lemon wedges and lots of napkins.