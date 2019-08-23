AFL boss explains why Jaidyn Stephenson is allowed to play in the VFL this week

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has brushed off criticism surrounding Jaidyn Stephenson being allowed to play in the VFL this week.

And the league won’t be changing the rules as a result.

Collingwood young gun Stephenson will miss his 10th AFL match on Friday night, completing his suspension for betting on games.

Due to a quirk in the fixture, he’ll be able to make his return to footy in the VFL because Collingwood’s VFL team plays on Saturday.

Many people have questioned whether that’s fair, given a player suspended by the tribunal usually has to miss all football that weekend, regardless of when the AFL team plays.

Speaking on 3AW, McLachlan said there had always been a difference between integrity department suspensions and tribunal suspensions.

“They’ve always had bespoke penalties,” McLachlan explained.

“Some have fines, some have been suspensions and they’ve always been different.”

He pointed out that Nathan Broad and Sam Powell-Pepper were both able to play in the state leagues while they served integrity suspensions.

