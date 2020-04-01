AFL boss rejects claims of ‘code wars’ once COVID-19 pandemic eases

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has shot down any suggestion football will be fighting with cricket and other sports for grounds once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

The second half of 2020 will be extremely packed on the sporting front, with the ICC hosting the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in October and November.

It means the AFL may lose access to several venues, most notably the MCG, when it needs them most.

The Big Bash and Australian Test cricket schedule could also pose problems.

But McLachlan said all those issues would be worked through.

“This is so much bigger than us, at the moment, and I’ve never seen such an appetite to work together and work through the problems,” McLachlan said on 3AW.

“When people say it’s cricket first, or whatever, I don’t have that view – I think it’s community first and we will work through this because all Australians demand that we do that.

“I’m just not going to get into those conflicts, because they’re a complete nonsense.”

