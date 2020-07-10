AFL ‘didn’t know’ about lockdown before sending Victorian clubs interstate

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan says the league was not tipped-off about the latest Victorian lockdown, despite all 10 clubs based in the state fleeing before the announcement and NSW border closure.

The AFL boss told Neil Mitchell the league made the decision with the “best information” it had at the time.

It was announced on Tuesday Victoria would be returning to stage 3 restrictions.

A day earlier, the NSW government announced it would be also closing the border to Victorians.

“I didn’t have specific information,” McLachlan told 3AW.

“I saw things changing and got the best information I could.

“There were concerns and we made a percentage decision, based on the information we had.

“I didn’t know there was going to be a lockdown on Monday, clearly, when we made those decisions and that’s why it was a bit of a challenge for the clubs and we had to get a bit assertive.

“We thought the percentage play, given where things were going, was to make that call.”

McLachlan said the league wouldn’t make a call on where the grand final was played until August.

“It’s still a long way out and things are changing so fast and that (MCG) is where we are playing it until we’re not,” he said.

“It’s a bit of a non-answer because I don’t know.”

