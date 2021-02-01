3AW
AFL executive responds to Collingwood’s racism press conference

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Football Featured
AFL executive Tanya Hosch says she didn’t think Monday was a “proud” day for Collingwood, as trumpeted by president Eddie McGuire.

McGuire made the claim when fronting a press conference after details of a secret report examining racism at Collingwood were leaked in The Herald Sun by 3AW Football’s Mick Warner.

Tanya Hosch, Executive General Manager of Inclusion and Social Policy at the AFL, told Neil Mitchell it wasn’t a word she’d have used.

“It’s certainly not the word that I would choose or the word that comes to mind,” she said.

“The report is incredibly sobering.”

But Hosch refused to weigh in on calls for McGuire to step down as president immediately.

“That’s a matter for the board and the membership of the club,” she said.

Hosch said racism wasn’t just an issue for Collingwood.

“I’d be very surprised if there are any clubs that haven’t got racism somewhere in their community,” she said.

“I’d be incredibly surprised because it would just not be consistent with what we see in society and our country as a whole.”

Neil Mitchell
