AFL games in 2021 may be members only
AFL clubs are bracing for the possibility of member-only games next year.
While the 2021 season is still months away, it’s feared the COVID-19 pandemic will mean crowds still won’t be back at capacity when next season begins.
Richmond has already flagged it on the club website.
It comes on the back of news crowds at the Boxing Day Test will be capped at 25,000 per day.
Sports minister Martin Pakula told Neil Mitchell he wasn’t surprised to hear clubs were preparing for member-only games.
