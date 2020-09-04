AFL investigates alleged ‘strip club fight’ involving Richmond duo

The AFL is investigating reports two Richmond players were caught up in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club.

It’s alleged the two players were involved in an altercation after being evicted from Hollywood Showgirls.

It’s yet another blow for the AFL, which is already under fierce scrutiny over the “special” treatment it has received from the Queensland government.

Richmond has already been fined this season for a protocol breach, with a $25,000 suspended fine already hanging over the club’s head.

The Tigers face a substantial fine and the two players involved will almost certainly be sent home.