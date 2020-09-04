AFL investigates alleged ‘strip club fight’ involving Richmond duo
The AFL is investigating reports two Richmond players were caught up in a fight outside a Gold Coast strip club.
It’s alleged the two players were involved in an altercation after being evicted from Hollywood Showgirls.
It’s yet another blow for the AFL, which is already under fierce scrutiny over the “special” treatment it has received from the Queensland government.
Richmond has already been fined this season for a protocol breach, with a $25,000 suspended fine already hanging over the club’s head.
The Tigers face a substantial fine and the two players involved will almost certainly be sent home.
Police were called.
It is a clear breach of AFL COVID-19 protocols for players or coaches to attend bars, restaurants or other confined public spaces.
“I’ve spoken to the AFL and it’s fair to say they can’t believe it. They are bemused. They are angry,” 9 News reporter Ayrton Wooley, who is on the Gold Coast, told Tony Jones.
“The players were given a few days off, I’m told, because Richmond have the bye and that has obviously got out of hand.”
