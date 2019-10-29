AFL releases fixture for Round 1, 2020

The AFL has released the fixture for Round 1.

Richmond and Carlton will again kick off the season, with the Tigers and Blues going head-to-head on Thursday, March 19.

ROUND 1, 2020

Thursday, March 19

Richmond v Carlton, MCG – 7.25pm.

Friday, March 20

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium – 7.50pm.

Saturday, March 21

Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium – 1.45pm.

Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval – 4.05pm.

GWS v Geelong, GIANTS Stadium – 7.25pm.

Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium – 6.25pm.

Sunday, March 22

North Melbourne v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium – 1.10pm.

Hawthorn v Brisbane, MCG – 3.20pm.

West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium – 3.20pm.

(All times local)