Advertisement
AFL releases fixture for Round 1, 2020
The AFL has released the fixture for Round 1.
Richmond and Carlton will again kick off the season, with the Tigers and Blues going head-to-head on Thursday, March 19.
ROUND 1, 2020
Thursday, March 19
- Richmond v Carlton, MCG – 7.25pm.
Friday, March 20
- Western Bulldogs v Collingwood, Marvel Stadium – 7.50pm.
Saturday, March 21
- Essendon v Fremantle, Marvel Stadium – 1.45pm.
- Adelaide v Sydney, Adelaide Oval – 4.05pm.
- GWS v Geelong, GIANTS Stadium – 7.25pm.
- Gold Coast Suns v Port Adelaide, Metricon Stadium – 6.25pm.
Sunday, March 22
- North Melbourne v St Kilda, Marvel Stadium – 1.10pm.
- Hawthorn v Brisbane, MCG – 3.20pm.
- West Coast v Melbourne, Optus Stadium – 3.20pm.
(All times local)