Caroline Wilson with some exclusive AFL fixture news!

The Brisbane Lions have been significantly rewarded for their fantastic 2019 season, according to Caroline Wilson.

She says the Queensland club, which had been facing loads of challenges on and off the field in recent years, would host several blockbuster fixtures in prime time in 2020.

Caroline Wilson says the Lions will host both Collingwood and Richmond under lights at the Gabba.

“They’ve gone from no Friday nights, to two Thursday nights at the Gabba and two Friday nights,” she said.

“This is massive for the Brisbane Lions.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW!